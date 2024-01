Police are appealing for information after a van was damaged in Fradley.

The incident happened on Baker Drive overnight between Monday (15th January) and the following morning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Offenders have cut a hole in the rear doors of a White Vauxhall Vivaro van. They have failed to steal any of the contents.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 431 of 16th January.