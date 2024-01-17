Chasetown suffered a narrow defeat on the road at Nantwich Town.

A Bryon Harrison header was the difference between the two sides as his 41st minute winner condemned The Scholars to defeat.

Visiting keeper Bradley Clarkson was the man of the match as his heroics kept the score down to just one.

His first major save came in the 16th minute when a Nantwich shot was pushed over the bar.

Chasetown’s first shot on target came ten minutes later when Luke Yates fired at Scott Moloney.

On the half-hour mark another super save from Clarkson denied the hosts as he scrambled away an effort.

Chasetown were given a glimmer of hope when the Dabbers skipper Joel Connolly was sent off for a high challenge in added time, but it was too little too late for the Scholars who will be expecting better when they face Trafford at home this weekend.