A former church in Burntwood could be open for local groups to book within the next few months, council chiefs have said.

The Chase Terrace Methodist Church has been purchased by Burntwood Town Council who will concert it into a community facility.

Works are currently taking place ahead of the site being made available to the public.

Town clerk Steve Lightfoot said:

“Having been closed now for almost a year and a half, some essential repairs and maintenance work need to be done to make sure that the building is fit for its intended purpose of hosting local groups and individuals who need a community space to meet. “We hope that this won’t take long and that the centre will be open for bookings by early spring.” Steve Lightfoot, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, added:

“This is an exciting time for us all and we can’t wait to get the building open and back into community use. “We have ideas that are as big as anyone’s imagination and hope to develop the facility further over the next few years – but our first aim is to get it up and running.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council