Council chiefs are reminding owners of XL Bully dogs of the need to comply with new rules.

From 1st February it will be against the law to own the breed unless it is is covered by public liability insurance, microchipped, neutered and has a Certificate of Exemption.

The government is also offering £200 in compensation for any owner who decides to have their XL Bully put to sleep at a registered vet before 31st January.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Following a concerning rise in attacks and fatalities caused by XL Bully dogs nationally, and the tragic death of a man in Stonnall last September which was attributed to this type of dog, the government has included XL Bully dogs on the list of those banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. “While keeping local people safe is our priority, we know that this is a very sad time for the dogs and their owners. “Our animal welfare inspectors and dog wardens hope that owners will be responsible and follow the law.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council