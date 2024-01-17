The owners of a farm near Lichfield are celebrating 15 years at the helm.

Annamarie and Andy Stone have overseen a number of changes at Woodhouse Farm, including replanting and restoring the walled garden.

They have also added a butchery space, shop and tea room, as well as creating an outdoor space used for a number of events each year.

A spokesperson said:

“As local producers, Annamarie and Andy pay tribute to the community support which the farm enjoys and without which they would not be able to flourish. “The wonderful volunteers who put in so much time and effort to ensure the continuing success of a small, traditional working farm and productive walled garden, set within its own heritage landscape, are also indispensable, so a big thank you them also.”

More details on Woodhouse Farm are available online.