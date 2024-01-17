Labour councillors have called for a “new approach” when Lichfield District Council sets its new budget next month.

The local authority will discuss the financial plan for the year ahead when they meet on 27th February.

But talks have been taking place between the Conservative and Labour leaderships for a number of months in a bid to navigate the budget against a backdrop of the council being in no overall control.

Cllr Dave Robertson, finance shadow cabinet member and deputy leader of the Labour opposition group, said:

“Lichfield District Council isn’t yet seeing the same problems facing many other councils, but has seen a 73% real terms cut in government funding since 2010 and is currently expecting to run out of money sometime in 2027. “For years the council has tried to cut its way out of this problem, but this has only delayed the date on which it expects to run out of money. “The budget for 2024/25 needs to take a new approach to help grow our economy and build resilience in the council’s finances. “To support this, the Labour party is proposing new projects which should not only help support local people and businesses but will also help fix the financial outlook for the long term.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Among the measures Labour are proposing are creating a reserve to “create a blueprint for Burntwood to unlock the economic potential of the town”.

The opposition group also want to see a fund set aside to build a heritage plan for the district to harness the history of the area, as well as reversing real terms cuts in funding for voluntary and charitable groups.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour group, said:

“In the past, requests for funding for our Labour priorities have fallen on deaf ears. “Now that the council is no longer dominated by one party, we have a real opportunity to make a difference and we are grasping it with both hands. “In May, thousands of people voted to see a fairer, greener district and these proposals are a good first step on delivering that promise.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council