Lichfield City will welcome Atherstone Town as they bid for midweek success in the Midland Football League Cup.

Ivor Green’s were held to a draw by the visitors when they last met earlier in the season.

The hosts will be aiming to bounce back after their disappointing FA Vase loss against Worcester City at the weekend.

Unbeaten in their last five games at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium, Lichfield will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage.

Kick-off this evening (17th January) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.