A new date has been confirmed for a bonfire and fireworks celebration in Whittington.

The original event was cancelled due to poor weather in November. It will now be held on 3rd February near Stubby Leys (WS13 8PT).

Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks taking place at 6.15pm.

There will also be live music, tractor rides and food and drink stalls.

Admission is £5 adults and £3 children.