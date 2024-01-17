Eight talented musicians performed to a near capacity audience at 2024’s first Sunday Acoustic Lounge at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The show was a tribute to the art and craft of singer-songwriters.

Although there were a few omissions from the selection – such as songs by Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Leonard Cohen – a lot of sonic ground was covered, with lesser known numbers from some famous people featuring throughout the set.

With pianist and arranger Gladstone Wilson, Rich Bates on guitar and d Tom Roberts as the MC for the night, the evenng included work by such illustrious names as Brian Wilson, Jimmy Webb and James Taylor, while more recent songs by Noel Gallagher and Adele also featured.

The jazz guitar of Dave Monks started the evening with well played and sung versions of George and Ira Gershwin’s They Can’t Take That Away From Me and Cole Porter’s Night and Day. His swinging accompaniment, stylish solos and solid singing made for a fine start to the evening.

Local performer Brian Brindley brought a more melodic selection with the narrative storytelling of Squeeze’s Up The Junction and the soft ballad Fall at Your Feet by Neil Finn.

During the second half he played Brian Wilson’s Sail on Sailor and the Oasis hit Live Forever.

Ellie Galvin performed Don Mclean’s Crossroads and Roddy Frame’s Surf – her soaring vocals during both songs being early highlights.

Adele’s Easy On Me and Kate Bush’s The Man with the Child in His Eyes were both performed by Clare Andress, who during the second half was joined by Tom Roberts for You Can Close Your Eyes by James Taylor and Carly Simon, while the latter’s best known song, You’re So Vain, was well performed and featured chorus harmony vocals from Sarah Riches.

Sarah’s own sets saw her performing Superstar by The Carpenters, while her plaintive vocals were shown to good effect in the closing numbers of Christine McVie’s Songbird and Beverly Craven’s Promise Me, a song which she revealed to be the first piece she ever performed live.