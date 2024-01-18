Deaf residents are being given support to access Lichfield District Council services.

The local authority has launched a partnership with SignLive to improve accessibility for local people.

The free service will see British Sign Language users able to use an interpreter via video link to help communicate with council staff.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“We are pleased to be improving accessibility and inclusivity for British Sign Language users living in our community. “By partnering with SignLive, we are making our services more accessible to everyone including deaf customers who use British Sign Language.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

People can downside the SignLive app and then find Lichfield District Council in the community director. They will then need to register to use the service.

The local authority is also providing an iPad to help connect residents who visit in person.

For more information on the service visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/signlive