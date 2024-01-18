A Jack Edwards hat-trick helped Lichfield City ease past Atherstone in the Midland Football League Cup.

His first gave Ivor Greene’s men the lead just before the break, while Lewi Burnside doubled the advantage ten minutes into the second half.

Edwards then netted twice in the final 15 minutes to wrap up the victory

Despite the eventual result, it was Atherstone who had the first real chance of the game as they forced James Beeson into an early stop, before sending a header over the bar.

But Edwards gave a glimpse of what was to come as he then tested visiting keeper Finn Osborn.

The City man thought he’d given his side the lead when he rounded the Atherstone stopper, but was denied by an offside flag.

But the breakthrough eventually came just before the break when Dom Lewis crossed for Edwards to power the ball home.

Lichfield made it 2-0 ten minutes into the second half when Osborn denied Luke Childs only fro Burnside to rifle home.

The third goal came when Edwards latched onto Beeson’s long goal kick and lobbed the ball over Osborn. He then wrapped up the result – and bagged the match ball – when his free kick found the net.