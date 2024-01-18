A Lichfield karting star has claimed his first victory of the 2024 season.

Finlay Lines finished top of the podium in the first round of the Hunts Kart Racing Club Championship at Kimbolton.



The Synergy Factory driver started heat one from the last row of the grid, with 31 drivers taking part in the event.



Lines worked hard to make his way up the order, finishing in ninth place, having made up 22 positions during the heat race. It meant he started heat two from pole.

The lead changed hands several times during the heat, with the youngster having an answer for each of his opponents who tried hit the front as he secured the win.

Starting from the front row for the final, Lines took the lead into turn one. He then held firm to take the chequered flag despite a four way battle for the front in the latter stages.



The Lichfield speedster also set the event lap record in heat one.