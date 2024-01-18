A show introducing babies to opera is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host You are the Sun on 4th February.

Combining gentle classical singing and sensory play, the HurlyBurly Theatre production is suitable for youngsters aged up to two.

The Hub at St Mary’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming family audiences to The Hub this Spring, starting with this gentle musical adventure, specially created for the very youngest members of your family.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

HurlyBurly Theatre’s latest production follows shows Meet me a Tree and The Bug Hotel which have toured extensively across the country.

Tickets are £8 adults and £7 children. For booking details, visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.