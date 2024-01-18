People living in Whittington are being invited to nominate local residents for a community award.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council is bringing its annual Citizens Awards scheme back in 2024.

The honours will highlight those who deserve recognition for their commitment to the local community.

There are four categories:

Resident

Young Resident (under 18)

Business

Club and Organisation of the Year

The closing date for submissions is 22nd March, with the awards to be handed out in May.

For more details on how to nominate someone, visit the parish council website.