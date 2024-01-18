A report says plans for a development featuring a drive-thru coffee shop, electric vehicle charging hub and a new regional headquarters for a housing developer should be approved.

The proposals are for land on the Lichfield South Business Park at Wall Island.

The site is adjacent to a site which is already home to a number of businesses including a hotel, gym and fast food outlets along with offices.

The new proposals would see the addition of offices for Bloor Homes as well as the electric vehicle charging hub and a new Starbucks outlet.

A planning report said the scheme should be given the green light.

“The proposal is located within the West Midlands Green Belt and is considered ‘inappropriate development’ within the Green Belt. “It is considered that the substantial weight applied to the harm can be balanced by the overall scheme benefits and that ‘very special circumstances’ do exist in this case which sufficiently outweigh the harm to the Green Belt caused by inappropriate development. “The proposed development would result in the regeneration of previously developed brownfield land which will integrate into the existing facilities and provide a regional headquarters office for a major national householder and modern flexible employment spaces.” Planning report

A decision on the proposals will be made by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (24th January).