Police are trying to track down a car after it was stolen in Alrewas.

The White Land Rover Discovery was taken from Deepmore Close overnight between Tuesday (16th January) and yesterday.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The vehicle was stolen without keys so we believe the offenders used an signal box to bounce the key fob signal to open and start vehicle.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 265 of 17th January.