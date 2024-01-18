A scheme offering children from low income families with activities and healthy food has been hailed a success.

Staffordshire County Council’s Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme saw more than 80 organisations deliver sessions earlier this month.

A total of 12,000 places were made available to more than 23,000 eligible schoolchildren who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Activities including swimming, aerial arts, dance, gardening and paintballing.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“I am so pleased with the feedback we have had from the children who took part in the winter programme with many saying they enjoyed learning new skills and making friends. “We have now given over 199,000 HAF programme places to children from low-income families since we launched it in 2021. “We hope to continue to grow this offer so that no Staffordshire child goes without during the school holidays.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council