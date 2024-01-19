Burntwood will look to bounce straight back to winning ways when they travel to Kidderminster this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side were beaten by table-topping Edwardians last time out.

That result left Burntwood fourth in the table, two places ahead of their hosts tomorrow (20th January) who are four points behind their visitors.

Kidderminster also go into the game on the back of a defeat having lost at home to Old Saltleians last weekend having won their two previous outings.

Burntwood’s 2nds are not in action this weekend, but the 3rds will travel to Wednesbury 2nds.