Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about an assault on a worker at a Lichfield supermarket.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a minor eye injury in the incident at the Tesco Extra store on Church Street at 10.15am on 27th November 2023.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The suspect is described as white, of a slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall and in his mid-30s. He was seen wearing a yellow coat with a denim jacket on top. “Following the assault, we believe he left the scene on foot in the direction of Lichfield City train station.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 172.