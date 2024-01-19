Community champions are set to be celebrated as part of the Lichfield Greenhill Bower.

Organisers have confirmed the annual event will have a Bower Monarch rather than a Bower Queen.

They said they hoped the community event would help celebrate those who go above and beyond to help others.

“We know there are people all over Lichfield that regularly go out of their way to help their friends, family, neighbours or complete strangers – those who without even realising are making other people’s lives better. “We think it’s about time these people were recognised and shouted about from the rooftops – or at least from a Bower float.” Lichfield Greenhill Bower spokesperson

The community champions will be split across three age groups – five to 11 years, 12 to 17 years and 18-plus.

Residents will be able to nominate those who they think deserve to be Bower Monarch.

“The type of people we are looking for are those who help make our community a better place without the thought of being thanked or for any reward. “This is the opportunity to nominate any special person in your life to be the Lichfield Bower Monarch of 2024. They will be celebrated, congratulated and treated like royalty. “Let’s make 2024 a time to celebrate community spirit and neighbourhood achievement – and say a big ‘thank you’ to those who deserve it most.” Lichfield Greenhill Bower spokesperson

Details on how to nominate a Bower Monarch will be released in the coming weeks.

