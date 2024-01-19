A new patron has been appointed ahead of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Running from 21st to 24th March, the event is organised by the Lichfield Festival and will celebrate the work of writers from a range of fields.

This year will also see historian Tracy Borman take up her role as a patron.

Damian Thantrey, director of the Lichfield Festival, said:

“Tracy has been a regular and much-loved visitor to both our literature and summer festivals in recent seasons, and we were very proud to have her as our Festival Writer and Historian in Residence in 2023. “Despite her extremely busy and ever-growing career, she still always finds time to come to support our festival – her event is a guaranteed sell-out, and we are thrilled that she has agreed to become a festival patron.” Damian Thantrey

Tracy, who is also a broadcaster and joint chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said:

“It is such an honour to be invited to become a festival patron and means a great deal to me, given how close the festival – and the city – are to my heart. “Lichfield Festival is already such a huge success, and I will look forward both to taking part in future events and shouting about it from the rooftops.” Tracy Borman

Among the authors scheduled to take part in the 2024 iteration of the literature festival are former BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, Sunday Times best-selling author Alison Weir, political writer Ian Dunt and the director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson.

There will also be historical works up for discussion as Jessie Childs and Peter Moore join the line-up, while Sarah Sands and Rosamund Young will discuss their works on the natural world.

The festival also welcomes Bob Cryer, son of comedy legend Barry Cryer, who reveals the story of the man behind the jokes. The Post Office scandal will be brought into focus by journalist Nick Wallis who was at the heart of the investigations into the truth around the Horizon system.

Full details on the line-up can be seen at www.lichfieldfestival.org.