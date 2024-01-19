A comedian has been forced to postpone a show in Lichfield due to illness.

Chris McCausland was due to perform at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th and 21st January.

But the theatre said the dates had now been rescheduled.

“Unfortunately, Chris has flu and he’s not well enough to perform this weekend. “He is, however, delighted that we’ve been able to find some alternative dates to perform at the Garrick and hopes that people with tickets will be able to attend. “The box office team will automatically move tickets to new dates. If people can no longer attend the new date, let us know and we will process a refund.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The new dates will see the following changes:

20th January at 8pm will now be on 6th March at 8pm.

21st January at 3.30pm will now be on 18th February at 3.30pm.

21st January at 8pm willow be on 18th February at 8pm.