A Lichfield school has been hailed as “warm and welcoming” by an inspector.

Christ Church Primary School was visited by Ousted in October, with the results now confirming an overall ‘good’ rating was awarded.

The school was also rated outstanding in areas such as personal development and behaviour and attitudes.

The report said:

“Pupils attend this warm and welcoming school eagerly because they know staff care deeply for them and put their needs and interests first. “Behaviour is exemplary at all points of the school day. Pupils understand the school’s Christian values of care, respect, responsibility, risk taking, resilience, relationships, resourcefulness and being reflective. “They understand that they are not just values for school but are values for life.” Ofsted report

Staff were also praised for efforts to support and encourage reading among students.

“The school is flooded with high-quality texts that pupils can access with ease. They benefit from a variety of different author visits. “Pupils relish the opportunity to choose a book from the vending machine. They earn this privilege for demonstrating the love of reading that the school promotes so well. “These all inspire pupils to read widely and regularly. This also supports them to write well.” Ofsted report

The full report is available on the Ofsted website.