Lichfield City will turn their attention back to league action after their midweek cup success.

Ivor Green’s men will look to follow up their victory against Atherstone with another win as they welcome Bewdley Town.

Lichfield ran out 7-1 victors the last time the two sides met, as Dan Smith netted a double hat-trick.

The hosts sit rock bottom of the Midland Football League Premier Division, 13 points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, three points for Lichfield could see them climb to second in the table and close the gap on league leaders Congleton Town.

Kick-off at Bewdley tomorrow (20th January) is at 3pm.