Proposals to support wildlife and boost biodiversity across Staffordshire are set to be enhanced as part of new plans.

Staffordshire County Council has developed a Natural Environment Strategy, which aims to support nature recovery on land it owns and to act as a champion of wider activity.

It has set out a series of objectives and initiatives, including expanding woodland for carbon storage.

The strategy was unanimously approved by the county council’s cabinet this week.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at the county council, said:

“As a council, we recognise and value the vital contribution our natural environment makes to Staffordshire – environmentally, socially, economically, and for our health and wellbeing. “We want Staffordshire to continue to be a great place to live, and caring for our natural environment is pivotal to that goal. “The UK now faces an environmental crisis, with 13% of England’s species threatened with extinction and climate change bringing additional pressures. We must act now. “Our natural environment strategy sets out measures we will take on our land, through our functions, and with our partners. “Ensuring our designated sites are in good condition for wildlife, caring for our protected landscapes and protecting endangered wildlife on our properties are all ways that we can make a real difference.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council