A report has recommended plans for a ‘granny annexe’ on a property in Kings Bromley are refused.

The single-storey development is being proposed at 29 Alrewas Road.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended permission for the development be refused.

It said:

“The proposed annexe is considered unacceptable with regard to its accumulative and detrimental impacts upon neighbouring private residential amenities and setting of the Kings Bromley Conservation Area.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s website, with a final decision to be made by the planning committee on Wednesday (24th January)