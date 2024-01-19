A scheme providing hundreds of tickets to a pantomime in Lichfield for children in need has been hailed as a “resounding success”.

The Lichfield Garrick Arts Charity’s Christmas Ticket Appeal saw 28 local businesses and theatre audiences provide seats at the theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

The tickets were distributed to children facing trauma, loss, or financial barriers via groups such as Lichfield Foodbank, Pathway Project, Spark Burntwood, The National Deaf Children’s Society and Change Grow Live.

The Lichfield Garrick’s CEO and artistic director, Daniel Buckroyd, said:

“The outpouring of support truly highlights the incredible spirit of our community, and I’m thrilled by the positive impact we’ve collectively made through the Christmas Ticket Appeal project.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

