A scheme providing hundreds of tickets to a pantomime in Lichfield for children in need has been hailed as a “resounding success”.
The Lichfield Garrick Arts Charity’s Christmas Ticket Appeal saw 28 local businesses and theatre audiences provide seats at the theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast.
The tickets were distributed to children facing trauma, loss, or financial barriers via groups such as Lichfield Foodbank, Pathway Project, Spark Burntwood, The National Deaf Children’s Society and Change Grow Live.
The Lichfield Garrick’s CEO and artistic director, Daniel Buckroyd, said:
“The outpouring of support truly highlights the incredible spirit of our community, and I’m thrilled by the positive impact we’ve collectively made through the Christmas Ticket Appeal project.”Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick
Among the business who supported the initiative were:
- Crown Highways
- Lichfield Design and Construction
- SLC Rail
- Richard Winterton Auctioneers
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
- White House Print & Design
- Barratt Homes
- Adcocks Solicitors
- Advantage House
- Allen Brown Jewellery
- Ansons Solicitors
- Birch Hosting
- Bluebird Care
- Bowbrook Financial Planning
- Central England Co-Op
- Duke of York pub
- Elmia Sports Massage Therapy
- Friary Shows
- Hardy Signs
- Howden Insurance
- Hunnypot Cottage Bakery
- Jono’s Tourism
- Lichfield Advanced Motorists
- Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce
- Mercia Farmers Market
- Palletways UK
- PI-KEM
- The Listening Centre
Well done to everybody involved! What a wonderful thing to do for these children and their families!