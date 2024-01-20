Conservative chiefs have hit back at Labour claims over the state of Lichfield District Council’s finances.

It comes after the opposition suggested the local authority was “expecting to run out of money sometime in 2027” due to funding cuts from government.

The opposition Labour group said that while the council was in a better position that many across the country, action was still needed when a new budget is agreed.

But Cllr Rob Strachan, Conservative cabinet member for finance, said the numbers put forward by Cllr Dave Robertson did not stack up.

“I wish to set the record straight and provide residents and the business community with accurate information. “It is not true to say that the council will run out of money in 2027 – the council has a robust financial position with a fully balanced revenue budget and £57million in investments, generating a steady £2.5million per year in investment income. “This financial stability ensures that the council can continue to provide a broad range of services beyond the basics, while continuing to have council tax rates below the national average.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Robertson, Labour’s shadow cabinet member on finance, said the Tory administrations had tried to cut their way out of the situation over a number of years.

But Cllr Strachan said that while funding from government had dropped, the evidence showed that there had been clear investment in the district by the controlling group.

“While our funding from central government has fallen dramatically over the last decade, we’ve used that as an opportunity approach things differently – our Being a Better Council strategy has found £1.7million of savings without affecting the range of services we provide. “Contrary to the erroneous claims of cuts, we have actively sought to improve our range of services – most recently demonstrated by our investment in leisure across the district which will provide opportunities for people to continue living active and healthy lives, and reducing the burden on the NHS longer term.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council’s leader also said Labour needed to ensure it was focused on “clarity and accuracy” when debating key issues.

“I actively encourage robust debate in our council chamber – but this must be rooted in facts, not shrouded in negative political campaigning.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council