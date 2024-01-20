Councillors in Burntwood will discuss plans for a new 72-bed dementia care home in the town at a meeting next week.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will be asked for their views on the proposals for the former Bridge Cross Garage site on Cannock Road ahead of a final decision by Lichfield District Council.

The proposals would see a three-storey building created along with a community hub room and car parking.

The revised planning application includes changes to the layout to accommodate larger bedrooms and ensuites.

It comes after an original application was turned down and then an appeal rejected by the Planning Inspectorate.

A planning statement said the new proposals would seek to address some of the issues which led to that refusal.

“The aim of the revised scheme is to provide a much-needed, high quality dementia care home with community hub. “The care home will also provide specialist dementia support. “The proposals now seek the delivery of the 72 bed care home, but also now includes 6 lodges that can be provided for dementia and stepped care which reflects recorded demand for such provision. “The requirement for more acute care accommodation has allowed the applicant to reconfigure the layouts significantly to that submitted previously. “The revised Cannock Road elevation has been broken up with the community hub on the ground floor with external seating areas.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

The application will be discussed by the town council’s planning group on Monday (22nd January).