Councillors have been warned that further repairs could be needed at Lichfield community building.

Darwin Hall saw major repairs carried out last year to address issues with the roof, despite only being constructed in 2010.

But after spending around £280,000 to renovate the building, a report to Lichfield City Council has now revealed that further problems have emerged.

“During the Christmas break it emerged that an issue is developing with the hall’s ground source heat pump. “Glycol is begin lost through an as yet undetected leak, with investigations necessary at the site of the three bore holes in the car park following confirmation from an independent contractor that no damage was caused to the pipework during the recent drainage work.” Lichfield City Council report

The report said that the loss of ten litres of glycol – which is used to prevent freezing – would see the system shut down.

“The current loss is approximately one litre a week, necessitating regular maintenance to ensure the system remains functional. “A provisional sum has been allocated for what may be a relatively easy or incredibly difficult matter to resolve – further reports to council may be necessary as the situation develops, but a provisional sum is included that will cover significant repairs and excavation, should it be required.” Lichfield City Council report

The issue – and plans to budget £45,000 for ongoing repair costs at the hall – will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield City Council on Monday (22nd January).