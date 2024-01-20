Buyers are being offered a deposit bonus to help them purchase a new home at local developments.

Elan Homes will offer up to £10,000 for properties at The Sidings in Lichfield and Seven Acres in Elford.

Regional sales director Tracey Ball said:

“We understand that the pressures of the cost of living can make it difficult to save for a deposit. With that in mind we’ve introduced a deposit boost scheme. “It’s designed to help potential purchasers’ money go further. It could mean they’re able to buy sooner than they anticipated or perhaps a larger, more expensive home. “With the aid of deposit boost they may be able to access better mortgage rates, usually reserved for those with more substantial savings, and enjoy lower monthly mortgage repayments.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

Two bedroom properties at Seven Acres start at £269,995, while two bedroom homes at The Sidings in Lichfield are priced from £330,000.