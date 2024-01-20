Businesses are being reminded that a new grants scheme could help them drive down their energy costs.

Up to £100,000 is available to help companies in Staffordshire cover half the cost of introducing energy-saving measures.

Support also includes free energy assessments tailored to each business, providing recommendations for improvements and modifications. Eligible businesses can then access the low carbon grants.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to make essential improvements to their operations that will support their growth, increase productivity and reduce carbon emissions and energy costs. “It is a fundamental part of a business’s evolution that their operations become more sustainable, whether throughimprovements to their premises or production methods. “It is a county council priority to support our businesses and tackle climate change and we’re sure this programme will help to deliver those commitments. It is essential that businesses get in touch now as there is a deadline for project completion.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the scheme and the eligibility criteria are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/GreenSolutions.