Plans for a new drive-thru McDonald’s outlet in Lichfield have been rejected.

The fast-food giant had hoped to demolish the Central England Co-op headquarters building off Eastern Avenue for the development.

The company had said 120 jobs would be created if the scheme was given the go-ahead, but Lichfield District Council’s planners have now refused permission for the new drive-thru.

A decision notice said the scheme would “unacceptably and detrimentally” impact on those living nearby.

“It has not been demonstrated that the development would result in an acceptable level of residential amenity for existing and future neighbours in terms of odour, noise and light pollution. “The proposed development would unacceptably and detrimentally affect the living conditions of nearby properties through noise and disturbance associated with the opening hours and from the comings and goings of patrons, deliveries and food delivery drivers.” Planning decision notice

Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, had been among those to raise concerns around the potential development.

He said:

“I am pleased to see that the potential nuisance to local residents has meant planning permission for this McDonald’s development has been refused at this site. “I hope that rather than appealing against this decision they now find a more suitable site for this drive-through restaurant.” Cllr Russ Bragger

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.