A romantic evening of wine tasting and cinema is coming to Lichfield.

Tony Elvin, of the Wine Events Company, will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th February.

The session will involve a screening of the movie Midnight in Paris, with the film paused at appropriate moments for visitors to enjoy French wines and movie trivia.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Nothing says romance quite like Paris- and pairing this Oscar-winning film with some excellent French wines is the perfect treat for your Valentine.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £27 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.