Chasetown will be aiming to return to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Trafford.

The Scholars suffered a midweek defeat against Nantwich Town as they went down 1-0.

Chasetown came out on top the last time they faced Trafford with a 2-1 win on the road.

Mark Swann will be hoping a return to home soil can help his side get back to winning ways, as they battle for a place in the play-offs.

Their opponents sit just one place above the relegation zone – tied on points with Hednesford Town – and will be desperate to add to their season total this afternoon (20th January).

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.