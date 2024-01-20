Lichfield will welcome West Bridgford for a rearranged fixture this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens saw the original fixture fall foul of the weather last month but will try again this afternoon (20th January).

The Cooke Fields side have won their last two outings, with their triumph at Walsall last time out helping them close the gap on league leaders Long Eaton to just four points.

West Bridgford come into the game in fifth place, ten points behind Lichfield in second, but have won their last five fixtures.

Elsewhere, the women’s green team will travel to Old Silhilians on Sunday as they look to improve on their current third place in the table.