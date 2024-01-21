The 60th anniversary of an anti-war musical will be marked when a touring production comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Blackeyed Theatre will bring Oh What a Lovely War to the city from 19th to 21st February.

Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, the show fuses songs including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary with satire to offer a scathing account of the First World War.

Blacked Theatre’s artistic director Adrian McDougall said:

“I’m so proud of the entire team who have put together this incredible show. “The experience this group of artists creates for our audiences night after night is nothing sort of astonishing – and the response to the production bears that out. “This year also marks our 20th birthday and I’m very proud not only that we continue to create shows of the quality of Oh What a Lovely War, but that we do so sustainably with little or no funding against an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape.” Adrian McDougall

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.