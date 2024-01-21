People are being asked to share items linked to their family’s experiences in the Second World War at the National Memorial Arboretum as part of a heritage project.

Their Finest Hour will see the University of Oxford, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, working to digitally preserve stories and objects.

Volunteers will be at the National Memorial Arboretum on 17th February to record and photograph items.

A spokesperson said:

“Bring your diaries, letters, photographs, memoirs, objects or stories about your family’s experience in the war to the National Memorial Arboretum to be recorded and added to the freely-available online archive. “Volunteers will be on hand from 11am to 3pm to welcome you and help record your story and photograph your objects. “Please do not bring any weapons or dangerous items – including gas masks – to the event.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

More details about the Their Finest Hour project are available here.