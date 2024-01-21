Police and housing officials will be discussing issues and concerns with Burntwood residents at an event later this month.

PCSO Chelsea Humphreys will be joined by a representative from Bromford for the walkabout event around the Ironstone Road area from 10am on 29th January.

“We will be engaging with local residents within the area and discussing any issues or concerns that are causing concern. “This is a great chance to meet your local PCSO and if your property is managed by Bromford it is also a great chance to discuss any housing issues you may be experiencing.” PCSO Chelsea Humphreys