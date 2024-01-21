Police are urging people to take extra care as high winds sweep across Staffordshire.

Forecasters have warned gusts could reach up to 80mph in parts of the UK this evening (21st January) and tomorrow.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

Drivers are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary and take extra time for their journeys.

“Diversions caused by fallen debris may be affecting large road networks and walkways, so plan well in advance before setting off.

“If you do not think that it is safe to travel, consider delaying your journey and staying where you are until the weather conditions improve.

“Drive at slower speeds to keep better control over your vehicle. You should also keep a larger gap than normal between yourself and other vehicles.

“If the visibility is so poor that you cannot see where you are going, you should pull over and stop, but only when it is safe to do so.

“You should also avoid driving through large bodies of water, including puddles. Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson