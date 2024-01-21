Lichfield Jazz started their new season with a return performance from the talented Aidan Amman Trio.

After a sterling performance at last year’s Blues and Jazz Festival, the trio of drummer Aidan, double bass player James Owston and BBC Jazz Musician of the Year 2023 finalist Nick Manz played music that ranged from their own compositions to the more ambient tones of such musicians as Tord Gustatson and Esbjorn Svensen.

They started with the ballad How Little We Know, made famous by a number of jazz singers throughout the years.

They also played another standard – The Song is You – but delivered at a statelier pace.

Their own originals, James Owston’s Lucky and The Watermill by Aidan Amman, showed another side to their talents. But perhaps the best illustrations in what they could do was during the tone poems The Other Side by Tord Gustafsen and the set closer As The Crow Flies by Esbjorn Svenson.

The expansive pieces were full of musical detail and set a standard for the quality of music that featured throughout the evening.