Young professionals are being enoucraged to apply for a fully-funded membership to a business group.

The Future Faces Chamber of Commerce is part of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

The group is open to 18 to 35-year-olds and provides professional development opportunities, mentoring and networking.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed it will sponsor ten memberships for 2024.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is the second year that Lichfield District Council has supported Future Faces membership for young people after a successful first year. “We are really pleased to be able to support young people across the District to become business leaders of the future. “Through this programme our own council ‘Future Faces’ have also benefitted from meeting and learning from peers and inspirational leaders from the private sector at a range of events and engagement opportunities.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

Sophie Poduval-Morrell, Future Faces Chamber manager, said:

“Our division of the chamber is open to any young person working in business from anywhere across Greater Birmingham. The support of Lichfield District Council has been a huge help in further promoting the opportunities we offer throughout Staffordshire. “In the last 12 months we have seen a marked increase in members from the Staffordshire area join.” Sophie Poduval-Morrell

Any business with an office in the Lichfield District Council area can put forward a maximum of two staff for the funded places by downloading an application form.