Labour councillors in Lichfield are inviting people to discuss issues at an advice surgery in the city.

Representatives from Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council will be at The Hub at St Mary’s from 11am to midday on Saturday (27th January).

A spokesperson said:

“If you have a problem or would like to talk to us, please come along we would love to see you. “There are 16 Labour city councillors representing every ward in Lichfield city and six Labour district councillors for the city wards.” Lichfield Labour spokesperson