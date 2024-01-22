Highways crews have been working to clear roads after Storm Isha brought down trees across Staffordshire.

Routes such as the A513 through Elford were among the 20 emergency calls received due to the high winds, Staffordshire County Council said.

A fallen tree and telegraph pole also forced the closure of Fisherwick Road at Stubby Leas.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Last night’s storm and heavy winds resulted in a busy night for our crews, who dealt with a number of fallen trees in parts of the county. “Crews were out throughout the night, clearing debris from the roads and in one case dealt with a fallen telegraph pole and wires, which blocked a road near Lichfield. “Crews remain on hand again to deal with any other incidents and to keep roads open and the county moving.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council