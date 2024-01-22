Train operators are warning fare evaders after figures revealed thousands of people have been issued with fines for travelling without a ticket.

It comes a year after the penalty fare for ticketless travel across the country increased to a minimum of £100.

Now figures from West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway reveal that in 2023 a total of 41,691 penalty fares were issued. In addition, 8,760 of these resulted in prosecution through the courts.

The measures saw more than £300,000 of revenue recovered by the digital fraud team for the operators.

Annamaria Izzard, head of revenue protection, said:

“Millions of pounds of vital revenue is lost due to fare evasion every year and I hope these figures encourage people to think twice about ticketless travel. “Our teams are out on trains and at stations checking tickets every day and the clear message to passengers is that trying to dodge your fare is simply not worth the risk of getting a fine and potential prosecution through the courts. “Everyone who boards one of our services should have a valid ticket for their journey to ensure fairness for paying customers on the railway.” Annamaria Izzard

The penalty fare increased to a minimum of £100 one year ago. It can be reduced to £50 – plus the price of a full single fare applicable – if paid within 21 days.

The fines can be issues if passengers travel without a valid ticket, can’t show a valid railcard for a discounted fare or are travelling on a child ticket but are aged over 16.