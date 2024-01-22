Lichfield City fired four without reply past Romulus as they climbed to second in the table.

Jack Edwards opened the scoring in the first half before his side ran riot in a 15 minute spell after the break as Luke Childs netted and then Dan Smith bagged himself a double.

City started brightly and saw Edwards fire over from a Lewi Burnside cross before Smith also saw a shot saved by home keeper Lewis Gwilliams.

James Beeson then had to be alert at the other end to save well from distance.

The breakthrough came on 28 minutes when Gwilliams failed to prevent Edwards’ free kick from sneaking underneath him and over the line.

Liam Kirton was then denied by the Romulus stopper as City went in search of a second, while Jordan Clement also sent a strike over the bar from long range.

Lichfield had an escape before the break when Jamie Elkes blocked a goalbound effort on the line and Beeson gathered the loose ball.

City doubled their advantage on 50 minutes when Edwards’ cross was headed goalwards by Childs who then managed to poke the ball home after a scramble in the goalmouth.

The game was put beyond doubt on the hour mark when Smith steered Burnside’s cross past Gwilliams.

City didn’t have to wait long to make it 4-0 either as a through ball by Kirton found Smith who cooly slotted home five minutes later.

Things almost go even better as Edwards stung the palms of Gwilliams and Clement sent a strike wide of the target.

But Romulus tried to muster a response as Beeson was forced into a low save.

The result moves Lichfield into second spot in the Midland Football League Premier Division, nine points behind Congleton Town but having played two games less than the table-toppers.