Lichfield City will hope for a winning return to action as they head to Romulus.

Ivor Green’s men will be well-rested after their weekend fixture against Bewdley Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

They will have their sights on claiming second spot in the Midland Football League Premier Division with a victory this evening (22nd January).

Goals from Luke Childs, Dan Lomas and Jack Edwards fired Lichfield City to a 3-0 win when the two sides last met.

However, the hosts will be hoping to extend their own winning run after picking up back-to-back victories against Stone Old Alleynians and Stapenhill.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.