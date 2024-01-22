Live music and food are coming to a Lichfield venue next month.
Lichfield Cricket Club will welcome The Jewels Band for the event on 17th February.
Tickets are £20 and include a curry.
For booking details visit the Lichfield Cricket Club website.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Live music and food are coming to a Lichfield venue next month.
Lichfield Cricket Club will welcome The Jewels Band for the event on 17th February.
Tickets are £20 and include a curry.
For booking details visit the Lichfield Cricket Club website.