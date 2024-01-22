A man has been refused a taxi driver licence after Lichfield District Council officials heard he had been charged with two offences of sexual assault.

The unnamed individual had applied to the local authority, which convened a licensing and consents appeals committee to consider whether he should be granted a licence.

A meeting last month heard that information provided by the Disclosure and Barring Service had shown that the man has been charged with the two offences and was currently on crown court bail.

Councillors determined that the applicant was not a fit and proper person and refused to grant him a licence.

Following the hearing, cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Although the applicant is waiting to appear in the crown court and could therefore be innocent or guilty, both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service have determined that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute him for these offences. “The council’s ultimate responsibility is to protect the public, and taxi drivers routinely provide transport for vulnerable people and are therefore placed in a considerable position of trust. “We expect the highest standards from the drivers and vehicles that we license.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council