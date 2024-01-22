Plans for market rents and venue hire fees to increase will be discussed by councillors.

Under the Lichfield City Council proposals, stallholders will see an increase of around £1 per pitch for Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, commercial hire of Market Square itself could also rise from £210 to £231 for the full area and from £157.40 to £173.25 under the proposals.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council this evening (22nd January) said the increases had been decided based on the recommendations of the Market Working Group.

The authority is also proposing an increase to hire charges for Lichfield Guildhall.

A report said:

“Guildhall hire fees were increased by 5% for 2021/22, 0% for 2022/23 and 5% for 2023/24. “The proposed charges for 2024/25 reflect a tiered approach to hire fee uplifts – 5% for voluntary and charitable rates, 7.5% for private hire and 10% for commercial hire. “A new event package is also proposed, with a particular focus on weddings, but also available for other special events where a whole building booking is preferable.” Lichfield City Council report